Moto X4 with 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 630 shows up on GFXBench

Lenovo’s upcoming Moto X4 has once again leaked, and this time it can be spotted on GFXBench. The listing on GFXBech shows the Moto X4 with a model number XT1789.

The listing reveals that the phone could sport a 5-inch Full HD display (1080p). That’s slightly smaller than previously predicted 5.2-inch display. That being said, the new phone might have a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Reports in the past have claimed that the Moto X would have 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It’s worth mentioning that benchmark listings do sometimes get the specifications wrong. Though it’s completely possible to see Motorola launching the X4 in two different variants.

The GFXBench listing also reveals that the phone might feature a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. Earlier rumours claim the Moto X would come with a dual rear camera setup. The upcoming will run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It has been previously reported that the Moto X4 will come to Google Project Fi in Q4 2017. This will make the Moto X4 the first phone other than the Nexus and Pixel to support the search giant’s MVNO service that switches between various networks for the best possible signal.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. http://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

Lenovo is holding a press event on July 25 in New York, though the company hasn’t revealed what will be announced. The invite says “you won’t want to miss this” and it features “hello moto” as a tag line. Suffice to say, Motorola plans to announce the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force at the press event. We’ll find out more on July 25.

