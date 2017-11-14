Moto X4 vs Oppo F5: Price in India, features and specifications comparison

Moto X4 stands out for its metal and glass design, featuring a 3D contoured back panel. Moto X4 stands out for its metal and glass design, featuring a 3D contoured back panel.

Motorola Moto X4 has finally been launched in India, and it features dual rear cameras. With price starting at Rs 20,999, the smartphone will go up against Oppo F5 that takes advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to power selfies. Another highlight of the Oppo F5 is its Full display, and it costs Rs 19,990 for base model with 4GB RAM.

With the Moto X4, Motorola has introduced a new 3D contoured back panel, which might appeal to a lot of users. Also, it is IP68-rated which makes the device dust and water resistance.

Both Moto X4 and Oppo F5 offer features that are unique to the two phones, but how do they compare in terms of price and specifications? We find out:

Moto X4 vs Oppo F5 Price in India

Moto X4 can be bough exclusively from Flipkart in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour options. Price starts at Rs 20,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version os priced at Rs 22,999.

Oppo F5 price in India starts Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM versiom, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 24,990. Oppo F5 is Flipkart exclusive in India, available in Gold, Black, and Red colour options.

Moto X4 vs Oppo F5 Design and Display

One of the highlights of the Moto X4 has to be its design. The smartphone gets an anodised aluminum frame encased in glass, with a 3D contoured back for a comfortable grip. Motorola has used reflective film under the glass, which according to the company makes the Moto X4 “look unique from every angle”. Further, it sports diamond-cut edges along with Corning Gorilla Glass coating on front and back for protection against scratches.

One of the highlights of the Moto X4 has to be its design. The smartphone gets an anodised aluminum frame encased in glass, with a 3D contoured back for a comfortable grip.

Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch LTPS IPS FHD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. The home button in Moto X4 doubles up as fingerprint scanner. Dimensions of Moto X4 are 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm, though it measures 9.45 mm at camera bump. The phone weighs 163 grams.

Oppo F5 gets a metal unibody design with dual curved edges at the back. It features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Full screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It measures 156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm, and it weighs 152 grams. There’s a rear-facing oval fingerprint sensor right below the camera lens.

Moto X4 vs Oppo F5 Camera

Moto X4 has dual rear camera setup – 12MP Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor (f/2.2 aperture). Other features include dual LED flash, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), depth detection and depth effects, selective focus, selective black and white (beta), background replacement, and more. Selective focus or bokeh essentially lets users add a blur effect to the background of images, while keeping the main subject in focus.

The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture with selfie flash, selfie panorama, face filters, beautification mode, and professional mode.

Oppo F5 gets a metal unibody design with dual curved edges at the back.

The big highlight with Oppo F5 is its AI-powered selfies. The technology automatically detects age, gender, skin tone, skin type, etc to customise effects or filters for individuals. It relies on facial feature optimisation technology to recognise more than 200 positioning spots on user’s face to enhance selfies. The front 20 MP camera has a f/2.0 aperture and it supports bokeh mode. There’s a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture.

Moto X4 vs Oppo F5 Processor, Battery, and Memory

Moto X4 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, with Adreno 508 GPU. It features 3GB/4GB RAM coupled with 64GB/32GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. This is a dual SIM phone that supports nano SIM cards.

Moto X4 is backed by a 3000 mAh, non-removable battery, and it comes with 15 W TurboPower technology, claimed to offer 6 hours of power within 15 minutes of charging.

Oppo F5 packs an Octa-core MT6763T processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The battery is 3,200mAh. It supports dual nano SIM cards along with a microSD card.

Moto X4 vs Oppo F5 Software

Moto X4 runs stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat. Additionally, it comes with features like wireless sound system that lets users connect up to four Bluetooth audio devices simultaneously as well as smarter shortcuts, and quick gestures. Sensors supported by Moto X4 are: Fingerprint Reader, Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light,

Magnetometer, Gyroscope, and Sensor Hub.

Oppo F5 runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Sensors on the Oppo F5 include: Distance sensor, Light sensor, G-sensor, and E-compass.

