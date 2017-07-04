Moto X4 to feature dual rear camera, IP68 water resistance: Report

Motorola Moto X4 is expected to feature aluminium body design like the Moto G series phones Motorola Moto X4 is expected to feature aluminium body design like the Moto G series phones

When Motorola introduced the new Moto Z series last year, it was believed the company had replaced Moto X line-up with the more premium Z smartphones. However, rumours and leaks suggest that a new Moto X4 phone could launch soon. The latest information comes from popular tipster Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter. Blass has put out a report on VentureBeat indicating some features of the upcoming Moto X4 smartphone.

According to the report, the next Motorola smartphone in the X series will be dubbed the Moto X4, and not ‘Moto X 2017’. The device will “debut in the fourth quarter in time for the holiday shopping season”, and the report cites sources familiar with the upcoming device.

Moto X4 will sport an aluminium body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance, according to Evan Blass. He’s also posted about the upcoming smartphone on Twitter, and the tweet reads, “Lenovo Moto X4 will feature aluminium body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance.” Additionally, Motorola is expected to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the battery will be a 3000 mAh one.

For the design, it is reported to sport a similar style as the other Moto smartphones, especially Moto G series. The rear panel is rumoured to feature a camera module with a dual lens system, which could come with a 13MP+13MP sensor combination.

In the past, we’ve seen quite a few reports around upcoming Motorola smartphones. Some reports had claimed the Moto Z smartphone would launch on June 27, which didn’t happen. Where the Moto X4 is concerned, earlier leaks claimed this smartphone could include a 5.5-inch display with full-HD resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and a bigger 3800mAh battery. The IP68 water and dust protection was also mentioned earlier, and the phone could come with support for Quick Charge 3.0, as well as a USB Type-C port for charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd