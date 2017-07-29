Moto X4 pricing revealed ahead of official launch

Moto X4 was earlier revealed in press shot by tipster Evan Blass. The image reveals upcoming phone’s dual rear cameras, curved display, and a glass-backed design. (Source: Evan Blass) Moto X4 was earlier revealed in press shot by tipster Evan Blass. The image reveals upcoming phone’s dual rear cameras, curved display, and a glass-backed design. (Source: Evan Blass)

Motorola could launch Moto X4 smartphone soon. Now expected pricing of the upcoming device has been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt in a tweet. According to Quandt, the 32GB variant of Moto X4 will cost 350 euro (Rs 26,000 approx) in European market. “Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought,” his tweet read.

Moto X4 was earlier revealed in press shot by tipster Evan Blass. The image reveals upcoming phone’s dual rear cameras, curved display, and a glass-backed design. Fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the home button. Blass out out a report in venture Beat claiming Moto X4 will “debut in the fourth quarter in time for the holiday shopping season.”

Moto X4 is tipped to sport an aluminium body design, and IP68 water resistance. The smartphone will be powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The battery is said to be a 3000 mAh one. The highlight of Moto X4 is rumoured to be dual rear cameras, which could come with a 13MP+13MP sensor combination.

Moto X4 was spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench with a model number XT1789. According to the listing, the upcoming Moto X4 smartphone could feature a 5-inch Full HD display. It could run Snapdragon 630 processor, with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. We’ll have to wait and watch if Moto X4 comes in multiple storage variants. Moto X4 will run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 27, 2017

Moto X4 was previously tipped to launch along side Moto Z2 Force on July 25, which obviously didn’t happen. An official launch date for Moto X4 remains unclear as of now.

