Moto X4 launch set for September 2, reveals Facebook teaser poster

Lenovo-owned Motorola has set the date for its next smartphone launch: Saturday, September 2. Motorola’s Philippines arm has set-up a Facebook Live event page ‘Hellomoto X Jadine FB Live’ on September 2, where it is expected to officially launch the upcoming Moto X4. The event will feature two popular Filipino actors Nadin Lustre and James Reid, who are together known as Jadine. The event will be live streamed from Philippines at 6:00 pm local time (3:30 pm IST).

For several months now, the rumour mill has pointed at the launch of the Moto X4. The smartphone is already seen as a combination of the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force – two of the company’s premium devices of 2017. Considering all leak images of the phone, Moto X4 is expected to come with all-metal body with 3D glass.

Speaking of its specifications, Moto X4 is said to come with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 4GB RAM. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, the phone will be offered in two storage options: one with 32GB and other with 64GB. One of the highlights of the Moto X4 is its dual-cameras, which is expected to feature two 13-megapixel sensors, offering enhanced features. Battery is tipped to be a 3,800mAh one and a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

#motoX4 online MSRP is $349.99 and $399.99 for NA Market — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Twitter user @HeyAndri has possibly leaked the release date of the Moto X4 in the US. Andri has tweeted that the smartphone might cost $349 and $399 for the 32GB and 64GB storage variants. Moto X4 has already been passed through the FCC for certification, meaning the launch date is imminent. Moto X4 will be the highlight smartphone from the company in the premium mid-end segment, which is currently dominated by the likes of OnePlus 5 and Honor 8 Pro.

