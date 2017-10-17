Moto X4 India launch set for November 13: Here’s everything you need to know

Moto X4 features an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. The smartphone will launch in India on November 13. Moto X4 features an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. The smartphone will launch in India on November 13.

Moto X4 will be launched in India on November 13, the company confirmed on Twitter. The smartphone was unveiled globally at IFA 2017. It comes with dual rear cameras, 3D body design, and some smart features built-in. “We agree! The #MotoX4 will be unveiled on the 13th of November. Stay tuned for all details!” Motorola India said in a tweet.

Moto X4 gets a 5.2-inch FHD LTPS IPS display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and 424 ppi. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass on front and back of the smartphone for protection. Moto X4 sports IP68 rating which makes the phone water and dust resistant. Along with Google Assistant, the Motorola has also added Amazon Alexa to the Moto X4. Given Amazon Alexa has already been unveiled in India, we could expect the Indian variant of Moto X4 to ship with the voice-assistant as well.

Moto X4 features an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, clocked at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 508 GPU. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD slot. Backed by a 3000 mAh battery, the company is promising 6 hours of power in 15 minutes with the 15W TurboPower charger for Moto X4.

Dual rear camera setup is the highlight of Moto X4. It features a combination of 12MP and 8MP cameras at the back, which can recognise objects as well. For example, it can automatically detect a business card and add contact to user’s phonebook. The camera app gets ‘Face Filters’ which are similar to what Instagram and Snapchat offer. Bokeh feature has been added as well.

Moto X4 has Dual Autofocus Pixel technology for faster focus in low-light conditions. The 12MP sensor features f/2.0 aperture and 1.4um sensor size, while the 8MP lens has an ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. The front camera is a 16MP one with flash.

Moto X4 can connect up to four Bluetooth audio devices at the same time. Dimensions of Moto X4 are 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm, and it weighs 163 grams. This is a single-SIM smartphone. Sensors on the device include: Fingerprint Reader,

Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope and Sensor Hub.

