Moto X4 India launch on November 13, will be Flipkart exclusive

Moto X4 India launch has been set for November 13, and the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive. Moto X4 India launch has been set for November 13, and the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive.

Moto X4 will launch in India on November 13, and the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce website already has a dedicated teaser page for Moto X4, confirming the launch. Meanwhile, Motorola India has posted several teasers from its official Twitter handle, highlighting features of the upcoming phone. “Gear up to experience perfection with #MotoX4, a phone as beautiful as it’s strong! Arriving on 13/11, on @Flipkart,” read company’s tweet.

Moto X4 was unveiled at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The smartphone has dual rear cameras, with some smart features built-in. It gets a 5.2” FHD LTPS IPS display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Moto X4 has an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. The Corning Gorilla Glass is on the front and back of the smartphone.

Moto X4 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, which is clocked at 2.2 GHz. The GPU on this phone is Adreno 508 GPU and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, though there is 2TB microSD support on this phone. Moto X4 is backed by a 3000 mAh battery, with the company promising 6 hours of power in 15 minutes with the 15W TurboPower charger for this smartphone.

The highlight of Moto X4 is its dual rear cameras with a 12MP and 8MP sensor, which come with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology for faster focus in low-light conditions. Specification of the camera are 12MP Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 and 1.4um sensor size, while the 8MP camera has an ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor and f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size.

Gear up to experience perfection with #MotoX4, a phone as beautiful as it’s strong! Arriving on 13/11, on @Flipkart. http://t.co/I6rC1RlCWq pic.twitter.com/gFHzc9cdrF — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 7, 2017

The front camera is 16MP with flash. The rear cameras in Moto X4 can recognise objects as well. For example it can recognise a business cards and then add the information to a user’s contacts. The camera app also gets “Face Filters” similar to how apps like Snapchat, Instagram offer for users.

Moto X4 measures 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm, though it is 9.45 mm at camera bump and weighs 163 grams. The smartphone sports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Motorola has added the Amazon Alexa experience to the Moto X4 smartphone as well. This is a single-SIM smartphone with the following sensors: Fingerprint Reader,

Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope and Sensor Hub.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd