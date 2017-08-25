Moto X4 FCC listing full specifications, dual rear cameras

Moto X4 will get a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3 coating. (Image Source: Slashleaks) Moto X4 will get a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3 coating. (Image Source: Slashleaks)

Moto X4 has been previously leaked in image renders, and the upcoming smartphone is said to feature a glass back with dual curved edges. Now Moto X4 seems to have been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC), first spotted by theleaker.com. The FCC listing has also revealed detailed specifications of the device.

Moto X4, which bears model number model number XT-1900-1, will feature dual rear cameras (12MP + 12MP), a 5.2-inch screen, and more. Moto X4 is expected to be released in the US soon, though exact date hasn’t been confirmed by the company.

As per the listing, one of the two dual cameras will be monochrome lens with PDAF, while the second lens will be capable of taking pictures in RGB. Other features include HDR, slow motion mode, geo-tagging, Burst mode, panorama, macro mode, and face detection. The front camera could be 16MP with wide-angle lens.

Moto X4 will get a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The smartphone will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor clocked up to 2.2 GHz with Adreno 508 GPU. In the US, Moto X4 will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

Moto X4 will come with IP68 certification, which makes the device resistant to dust and water. It is said to weigh 149 grams. Moto X4 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery which is said to last one day on light to moderate usage. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer,Compass, Proximity sensor, and Gyro. Moto X4 could be available in three colour variants – Sterling Blue, Gold and Super Black.

In term of design, Moto X4 is rumoured to sport a 3D glass back with dual curved edges like we saw on Samsung Galaxy S8. The smartphone will have a circular protruding dual camera unit at the back with dual LED flash. Motorola branding comes right below the camera lens. The front-facing home button in Moto X4 could double up as fingerprint sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd