Moto X4 dual rear cameras will come with AI integration: Report

Moto X4 smartphone is expected to be unveiled soon by the company. Now tipster Evan Blass has put out ‘Moto X4 final design’ render of Twitter, which gives us a good look at dual rear camera setup. “Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information – or an early render. I’ve seen the Moto X4 final design – it is indeed this one,” his tweet read.

Apparently, Moto X4 will feature metal and 3D glass smart camera with artificial intelligence (AI) integration. The upcoming smartphone will have a circular rear camera unit with dual camera lens placed besides each other and dual LED flash unit on top.

Moto X4 is tipped to feature 13MP+13MP cameras at the back, and a 16MP lens on the front. Whether the two rear lens will come in RGB+Monochrome combination is yet to be seen. Moto X4 is said to come with IP68 rating, which makes the device water and dust resistance. This means the smartphone can be immersed in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of design, the X4 will have an aluminium body, a curved display, and a glass back. Fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the home button. Moto X4 is expected to be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The smartphone could be backed by a 3000 mAh battery.

Moto X4 was previously leaked on GFXBench with a model number XT1789. The listing suggests that X4 will sport a 5-inch Full HD display, and run Snapdragon 630 processor. Moto X4 will run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. According to tipster Roland Quandt, the 32GB variant of Moto X4 will cost 350 euro (Rs 26,000 approx) in European market.

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information – or an early render. I’ve seen the Moto X4 final design – it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

Motorola has not announced an official launch date for Moto X4, but the smartphone is expected to be unveiled soon. It was previously rumoured to launch along side Moto Z2 Force on July 25, which obviously didn’t happen.

