Moto X4 Android One Edition starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Moto X4 Android One Edition has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in the US, according ti a report in Android Police. The update has a build number of OPW27.1, and it brings with it the latest Android security patch apart from Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto X4 Android One edition was announced in September, with Android 7.1 Nougat, and Oreo update was promised by the company by the end of the year.

Moto X4 Android One Edition users should get a notification to download and install the update. People are advised to charge their smartphone at least 50 per cent and connect to a high-speed network of Wi-Fi before downloading the update. Those who have not got a notification can check for the Oreo update manually in Settings menu. Click on ‘About phone’ and then tap ‘System updates’ to check for the latest update.

In terms of features, the Android 8.0 Oreo update adds new ‘Parallel Apps’ or split screen style feature. Another addition is ‘Picture-in-Picture’ mode, which is a part of Android Oreo and there’s also Auto-fill, smart text selection. The new update also comes with a revamped quick settings design.

Coming to Moto X4 Android One Edition, the smartphone was unveiled for Google’s Project Fi in the US at $399. Notably, Moto X4 Android One edition is the first non-Google phone to join Project-Fi network which was previously exclusive to Pixel and Nexus devices. Another highlight of the phone is it is sad ti be ‘among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P’.

There’s no bloatware on Moto X4 Android One and it ships with stock Android UI. It comes optimised for the Google Assistant and offers video calling with Google Duo. Moto X4 Android One edition features the same specifications as that of Moto X4.

