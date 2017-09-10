Moto X4 Android One edition press render leaked, release date still unknown

Google could launch the Android One edition of the Moto X4 in the market. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Google could launch the Android One edition of the Moto X4 in the market. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google may be eyeing more partnerships with leading smartphone companies to revive its Android One program. Now according to reputable leakster Evan Blass, Google might be working with Motorola to launch a new Android One smartphone.

A full, clear image of the Moto X4 with Android One branding has leaked online. The image shows the back of the smartphone in a black colour finish. It clearly shows the Android One logo towards the bottom of the rear of the phone. This could be the Android One edition of the Moto X4.

Moto X4 made its debut at this year’s IFA tech trade show in Berlin, and the device is set to launched in a number of countries towards the end of September. 9to5Google is claiming that the Moto X4 will be the first smartphone to be launched under Google’s Android One initiative in the US. Previous reports have claimed that Google will launch the Android One program in the US, but the software giant never confirmed those rumours. A recent round of rumours suggest the Moto X4 could be the first non-Google device to join the Project Fi later this year. So, it’s certainly possible to see the launch of the Moto X4 as the Android One edition in the US.

Speaking of its specifications, the Moto X4 Android One edition is expected to have the same specifications as the original model. The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, microSD support, a 12MP/8MP dual-camera setup, a 16MP front-camera, IP68 certifications, and a 3000mAh battery. And, of course, it’s quite possible the Moto X4 Android One edition runs a pure version of Android mobile OS. As for pricing, Moto X4 will be sold at a price of €399 (or approx Rs 30,714), making it a premium mid-end smartphone. The exact pricing of the Android One edition of the Moto X4 is unknown at the moment.

Of late, Google has been reviving its Android One initiative. The initial idea was to provide affordable devices with stock experience in developing markets who can’t purchase high-end Android smartphones. Now the strategy has been changed, and the software giant is open to launch smartphones with mid-end specifications and higher price tags. And recently Google and Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 Android One smartphone in India with an impressive set of specifications. The Mi A1 is priced at Rs 14,999, which is more expensive than a regular Android One smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd