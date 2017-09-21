Moto X4 Android One edition for Google’s Project Fi launched in US

There’s no bloatware on Moto X4 Android One and it ships with stock Android UI. The phone comes optimised for the Google Assistant and offers video calling with Google Duo. There’s no bloatware on Moto X4 Android One and it ships with stock Android UI. The phone comes optimised for the Google Assistant and offers video calling with Google Duo.

Moto X4 Android One edition for Google’s Project Fi has been launched in the US. The phone is up for pre-orders at $399 and it can be bought in two colour options – Super Black and Sterling Blue. Notably, Moto X4 Android One edition is the first non-Google phone to join Project-Fi network which was exclusive to Pixel and Nexus devices up til now.

There’s no bloatware on Moto X4 Android One and it ships with stock Android UI. The phone comes optimised for the Google Assistant and offers video calling with Google Duo. Moto X4 Android One edition runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Android Oreo update promised before the end of the year. According to a Google blog post, Android One Moto X4 will be ‘among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P’.

Moto X4 Android One edition features the same specifications as that of Moto X4. It features a 5.2-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi. Moto X4 Android One edition is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with 650MHz Adreno 508 GPU. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Moto X4 Android One edition gets a dual rear camera setup – a 12MP dual autofocus pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Other features include dual LED flash, PDA, selective focus as well as selective black and white. The front shooter is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and selfie flash.

Moto X4 Android One edition is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower which is said to give six hours of power in 15 minutes. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Moto X4 Android One edition measures 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm and it weighs 163 grams. It comes with sensors like fingerprint reader, gravity, proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, gyroscope, and sensor hub. It is IP68 rated for water resistant.

Google is also unveiled a new trade-in program which lets Nexus phone users exchange the device for up to $165. Those who opt for the trade-in by October 5 will get an extra $50 Fi credit.

