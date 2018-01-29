Moto X4 6GB RAM variant will be Flipkart exclusive, launch set for February 1

The 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 could cost Rs 24,999 in the Indian market. The 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 could cost Rs 24,999 in the Indian market.

Motorola will launch the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 in India on February 1. The company took to Twitter to confirm the launch date. As per the tweet, Moto X4 6GB RAM variant will be made available through Flipkart and Moto Hub outlets. The Moto X4 was first launched in India in November 2007 and can be purchased for Rs 20,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 22,999. While the price of the new variant is still not yet, it is expected to cost Rs 24,999 when it goes on sale on February 1.

Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display that is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has been well received for its design and elegant looks, thanks to a 3D glass back. There is a circular cutout on the back that houses dual cameras and a dual flash. The primary camera can take 12MP images, while the 8MP secondary shooter is used for black and white shots, as well as bokeh effects. The front camera is a 16MP unit and includes “panoramic” selfies.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. A 15-minute charging with the supplied TurboCharging charger will provide 6 hours of usage. Moto X4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The 6GB RAM variant meanwhile, is likely to come with Android Oreo.

While Motorola is preparing to launch the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 in India, its successor has already been leaked ahead of the launch. Based on the leaked info, Moto X5 might have an iPhone X-like notch at the top of the phone. The device is likely to be showcased, alongside a slew of other smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in late February.

