Moto X Play confirmed to get Android Nougat update

Google’s Android Nougat update will be rolled out for Moto X Play users in India soon. Motorola, in a tweet confirmed that Nougat will make its way to Moto X Play soon, but the company didn’t give out a definite timeline. “Nougat will come to the Moto X Play soon, however, we are unable to provide a definite release date,” read Motorola’s tweet.

Moto X Play was launched in India in September 2015 at a starting price of Rs 18,499 for 16GB storage. The 32GB variant of Moto X Play was priced at Rs 19,999. It shipped with with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out-of-the-box. The highlight of the phone is its 21MP rear camera and the 30 hour battery life. Motorola has not specified whether Moto X Play will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 7.1.1 version of the software.

In terms of specifications, Moto X Play features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a pixel density of 403 ppi. There’s a Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top for protection. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor clocked at 1.7 GHz with Adreno 405 GPU.

Moto X Play comes with 2GB RAM and storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The dual Nano-SIM phone is backed by a 3,630mAh battery, claimed to offer 30 hours usage. The rear camera is 21MP with a f /2.0 aperture and the front camera is 5MP. Connectivity options include Bluetooth version 4.0 LE, WiFi: 802.11a/g/b/n, NFC, a Micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Nougat will come to the Moto X Play soon, however, we are unable to provide a definite release date. -JM — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 5, 2017

Moto X Play (16GB) is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs 17,499. The 32GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999 on the e-commerce site.

