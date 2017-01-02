Moto X (2017) 3D renders leaked, no support for Mods: Report

Moto X 2017 images and video leaked: Here’s what it shows. (Source: Screenshot from YouTube video of Android Authority) Moto X 2017 images and video leaked: Here’s what it shows. (Source: Screenshot from YouTube video of Android Authority)

Moto X 2016 might not have officially launched, but it looks like 2017 might see the return of X series. According to leaked photos and video put by Twitter account Onleaks and Android Authority, a new Moto X phone might in works for 2017.

Photos and 3D renders of the Moto X 2017 smartphone show a phone that appears to follow the Moto Z design line, if you go by the camera bump. But as Android Authority report points out, the weird square fingerprint scanner on the front has been replaced by a more common ‘pill’ shape.

It also looks like this phone has a microUSB port and a 3.5 headphone jack, according to the report. Don’t forget the high-end Moto Z from last year sported a Type-C USB port and no headphone jack, so it’s strange that Motorola will bring these back to the premium lineup.

Additionally the 16 magnetic pins which support the Moto Mods attachment are also missing on the back of this leaked phone. There’s speculation the Moto X series might not have Mod support. Again this doesn’t add up because Motorola has indicated in the past that modular phones are a serious investment for them, and their current-generation of Mods will continue to work with newer devices as well.

There’s a chance the Moto Z series will remain the premium one with support for Mods on the back. The Moto X could be the mid-range premium devices without a modular aspect to them. Also as OnLeaks notes on Twitter, the phone might just be called “Moto C” but again that’s a maybe for now.

Check out video of Moto X leaked smartphone below

Last year we saw Motorola jump into the premium segment with the Moto Z series. Moto Z was the high-end flagship phone with support for Mods, while the Moto Z Play was a slightly more affordable version in that series. Moto M was another all-metal smartphone launched by the company after the Z series, and in India it came with a more mid-range pricing.

For now, the Moto X 2017 renders don’t give much clarity on the device, although the phone looks very Motorola. But, it is unlikely that Motorola gives up on the modular phone dream so soon.

