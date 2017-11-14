Moto Tab for AT&T launched in the US, will be available from Nov 17

Moto Tab runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and it supports multi-user mode as well as kids mode. Moto Tab runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and it supports multi-user mode as well as kids mode.

Motorola’s Moto Tab has been launched for AT&T in the US, and it will be available starting November 17. Moto Tab can be bought at $299.99. AT&T is offering monthly installment plan on the tab as well, under which users will have to pay $15 a month for 20 months.

Motorola plans to unveil option accessories for Moto Tab including Optical Lenovo Home Assistant Pack, and Optical Lenovo Productivity Pack. The former will give users a stand with dual mics and 3w speaker, while the latter will be offering a Bluetooth ThinkPad keyboard with Touchpad mouse and case folio.

Moto Tab gets a 10.1-inch FHD display, and it is backed by a 7000 mAh battery. The ultra-slim tablet sports a soft-touch back for a premium look and feel. It is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, which will be sold separately.

Moto Tab ships with TV Mode which lets users quickly access favourite shows, movies and content in a single swipe from the home screen, lock screen, or by tapping the Quick Launch button. The tab packs dual speakers and it relies on Dolby Atmos technology to offer a cinematic experience.

Moto Tab runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and it supports multi-user mode as well as kids mode. Kids Mode essentially allows parents to curate content for their children on the tab and decide websites they can access via built-in parental tools. There’s a fingerprint scanner as well for quick log-in, and security for multiple users (up to 7 profiles). It uses a USB Type C port for charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd