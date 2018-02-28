Moto Razr to make a comeback with foldable screen: Report

Moto Razr was one of the most iconic phones ever designed, featuring a dual display and a unique clash shell form factor. Moto Razr was one of the most iconic phones ever designed, featuring a dual display and a unique clash shell form factor.

Motorola, a subsidiary of Lenovo, plans to relaunch the iconic Moto Razr smartphone in the market. During the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing hinted that the company could launch the Moto Razr smartphone with a foldable screen, as reported by TechRadar. Yuanqing further stated that the Moto Razr lineup would be “developed or realised very soon”. It simply means that the company has plans to launch the reincarnated version of the Moto Razr sometime in the near future.

Lenovo is taking a page out of HMD Global’s book to revive the Moto Razr. The latter company has already launched the Nokia 3110 and Nokia 8110 in the market. However, Lenovo is aiming to take the Moto Razr in a whole new direction. The revived Moto Razr will be a foldable phone and not a regular flip phone. Based on the comments made by Yuanqing, Moto Razr should be seen as the device with a wrap-around display. Similar devices are being planned from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, ZTE, and LG.

Motorola Razr has been one of the most successful phones ever launched, shifting more than 130 million units worldwide. Moto Razr was launched in 2004 at a price of $600 (or approx Rs 39,351). It was arguably the most charismatic phone of its time with a dual display and flip form factor. That was the era before Steve Jobs launched the iPhone.

In 2016, Lenovo had teased a video that suggested that the company will bring the legendary flip phone back. It did not happen, as speculated. Instead, Lenovo launched the Moto Z smartphone with the Moto Mod functionality.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd