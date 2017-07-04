Moto M2 with 6GB RAM, ‘cutting edge’ MediaTek processor could launch in October: Report

Motorola might launch its Moto M2 smartphone in October. (Image of Moto M for representation). Motorola might launch its Moto M2 smartphone in October. (Image of Moto M for representation).

We’ve known for a while that Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a number of new phones including the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force. Now we’ve learnt that Motorola is also planning to launch the successor to the Moto M, which was launched last year.

A tweet made by tipster Andri Yatim reveals that the upcoming Moto M2 will be released in more markets. Yatim also claims that the Moto M2 will have a higher RAM compared to the original Moto M. The spec sheet of the Moto M2 has been revealed, though there are many details we still don’t know about the smartphone.

First of all, the leak confirms that the Moto M2 will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1020 pixels. No surprise here, after all the Moto M also came with a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

Moto M2 might also feature a “cutting edge” MediaTek processor, though the exact details are scant at least for now. The smartphone is expected to come in two options: 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Moto M2 will offer improved performace and camera, but that details still need to be confirmed.

While we still don’t know much about the Moto M2, a Lenovo-made phone bearing the model number XT1902-3 was spotted on Geekbench last month. According to the benchmark results, the mysterious phone is powered by a MediaTek X20 Helio processor with 4GB RAM and Android 7.1 Nougat. The XT1902-3 scores 1,163 in the single-core test and 4836 in multi-core test.

#motorola #motoM2 to be available in more markets, with cutting edge @MediaTek processors, by OCT 2017. 5.5FHD, 4/6GB RAM + 32/64GB. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 2, 2017

If the report is true, Lenovo will likely to release the Moto M2 in China first, followed by other countries including India. It remains to be seen when Lenovo plans to launch the successor to the Moto M in India. Currently, Moto M retails for Rs 15,999 on Flipkart.

