Moto M in grey variant launched; sale from February 6 on Flipkart

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a grey-coloured variant of the Moto M smartphone, which will be exclusive on Flipkart. The sale for this phone will start on February 6 at 12 noon. The phone was originally launched in gold and silver colour variants with 32GB and 64GB storage versions.

Currently Moto M is priced at Rs 15,999 for 32GB, and Rs 17,999 for 64GB variant. Flipkart is also running a special exchange offer for the new Moto M, and users can get up to Rs 15,000 off depending on the phone they are trading in. In terms of specifications, the Moto M grey variant remains the same as the other two versions.

Moto M has a full-metal unibody and has a rounded design with antenna bands on the top and bottom. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS LCD display with 401 ppi. Dimensions for the Moto M are 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm and it weighs 165g.

The phone sports a MediaTek octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz; it comes with 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB. The storage is expandable up to 128GB.

Moto M comes with a Dolby Atmos powered rear-speaker. It has a 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and there’s an 8MP selfie camera, which comes with a beautification mode. Moto M also has a fingerprint reader, and a water-repellent nano-coating to protect it against spills and splashes.

Moto M’s battery is 3050 mAh, and this comes with 10W rapid charger. Moto M runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, has a dual-Nano SIM. It has a type-C USB port for charging, supports Bluetooth version 4.1 LE, and has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac.

