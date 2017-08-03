Moto Hubs launched to offer full Moto smartphones portfolio, experience offline

Moto, which returned to India as an online only brand, has announced its first premium offline venture with six Moto Hubs across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo) Moto, which returned to India as an online only brand, has announced its first premium offline venture with six Moto Hubs across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Express photo)

Moto, which returned to India as an online only brand, has announced its first premium offline venture with six Moto Hubs across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The six experience and sale zones inaugurated on Thursday give customers access to all the products from the brand. Sudhin Mathur, MD Motorola Mobility India Pvt. Limited, told indianexpress.com the stores will give customers the opportunity to experience, feel and purchase all the Moto devices.

“The idea is to launch at least 50 such hubs across the country by end of the year,” he added. Moto devices are already available in the offline channel, but this will be the next expansion strategy, offering premium experiences to customers. The stores will be exclusively Moto and will not have any products from mother brand Lenovo. Interestingly, even Online exclusive devices like Moto E+ and Moto C+ will be available at these stores for purchase. “It will be the entire Moto portfolio,” Mathur emphasised.

“The Online-only strategy gave us the desired results for over three years. Now that the market has matured with over 100 million smartphone customers a year we are seeing customers who prefer to choose and buy what they want,” he added. Mathur said the Moto Hubs will offer same price as Online hence there will be no confusion for the customers.

