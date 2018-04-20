Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: Here are the key differences

Moto G6 series from Motorola comes in three variants: A look at the differences between Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play. Moto G6 series from Motorola comes in three variants: A look at the differences between Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

Motorola announced the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play series yesterday. The Moto G series has been the mid-range offering from the company and among its most successful phones. Moto G6 puts emphasis on a new design with 3D glass on the G6 and G6 Plus variants. Here’s a look at the difference between the specifications and prices of the Moto G6 phones.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: Design, display

The Moto G6 Plus is the largest variant in the series with a 5.9-inch IPS display. Motorola is calling its take on the full view 18:9 aspect ratio as Max Vision display. The Moto G6 Plus has 3D glass design, but there’s a fingerprint scanner the front. So Motorola has not eliminated the bottom and top bezel on the G6 series, even though it has introduced the new 18:9 aspect ratio.

Coming to the Moto G6, this also has the 3D glass back design. However, the display on the G6 is 5.7-inches with full HD+ resolution (1080p), though the aspect ratio remains 18:9. The Moto G6 also has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the front. Both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus sport a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom.

Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display (720p) and gets a Polymer glass body design. There is no fingerprint scanner at the front of the phone, instead the scanner is now at the back as part of the Motorola M logo. All three phones have a water-resistant rating of p2i and are splash-proof. The Moto G6 Play is also the heaviest of the three phones weighing 180 grams in comparison to Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus, both of which weigh 167 grams. Finally, both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus get a face recognition feature for unlocking the devices. The Moto G6 Play does not have this feature.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: Processor, RAM, Storage and Battery

Since Moto G6 Plus is the high-end variant, it sports the Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. There are two RAM variants: 4GB/6GB options, though storage is limited to 64GB on both. However, the expandable storage support is 128GB. Battery size is 3200 mAh on the G6 Plus, and it ships with 10W fast charger from Motorola.

Moto G6 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, though the company has not specified the model number. There are two RAM and storage variants: 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB + 64GB combinations. Again microSD support is 128GB. Battery on the phone is 3000 mAh, and this one too has fast-charging with the 10W charger.

The Moto G6 Play’s processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 clocked at 1.4GHz. The RAM and storage combination is 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB. Expandable storage is also 128GB. Moto G6 Play has the biggest battery out of all three phones. This one gets a 4000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging, though it relies on a micro-USB port for the same.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: Camera differences

Moto G6 Plus sports a 12MP+5 dual rear camera. The rear camera comes with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology. The 12MP rear camera has f/1.7 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. Moto G6 Plus is also capable of 4K video recording. The front camera is 8MP on the Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 also has a dual-rear camera which is 12MP+5MP, though there is no Dual Pixel technology. The aperture size f/1.8. Also the video recording resolution is limited to 1080p. The front camera is 8MP. Coming to the Moto G6 Play, this sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play: Prices

Moto G6 Plus has a starting price of €299, which is around Rs 24,000 plus on conversion. Moto G6 will have a price of $249, which is around Rs 16,000 plus on conversion. Finally, the cheapest phone on the list is the Moto G6 play, which has a starting price of $199. This comes to Rs 13,000 plus on conversion. There is no official confirmation date for the India launch so far.

