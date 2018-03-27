Moto G6 series could launch next month, Sergio Buniac to be Motorola’s new Chairman

Lenovo-owned Motorola could launch the Moto G6 lineup next month. (Image of Moto G5 Plus for representation) Lenovo-owned Motorola could launch the Moto G6 lineup next month. (Image of Moto G5 Plus for representation)

Motorola has confirmed that the company is getting ready to launch new smartphones next month. In the blog post, Motorola has stated that it would be coming with its first new products of 2018 in April. Although exact details are yet to be out, Lenovo-owned Motorola is believed to launch the Moto G6 lineup. The lineup includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play. Meanwhile, Lenovo has appointed Sergio Buniac as President and Chairman of Motorola. Buniac succeeds Aymar de Lencquesaing, who stepped down from the post earlier this year.

“With over 20 years of service at Motorola”, the company wrote.”Sergio’s CV combines end-to-end industry experience including a strong track record of growth in leading our Latin America business (we are now #2 in that market!), as well as stints in strategic planning and product management”.

Motorola has been facing a tough time to compete in the smartphone market. The company has an uphill task to beat the likes of Apple, Samsung and Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Oppo. Last month, Motorola laid off many of its employees from its Chicago office and canceled the upcoming Moto X5. Lenovo bought Motorola from Google for $2.91 billion in 2014.

Also read: Motorola could cancel Moto X5, layoffs hit Chicago office: Report

Motorola’s first smartphone of 2018 is expected to the Moto G6, the successor to the Moto G5. The device has been leaked on many occasions.Its specifications and design renders were recently leaked on Chinese certification site TENAA. Additionally, the device was spotted on the e-commerce platform Amazon in the UK. Based on leaks, Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, a dual rear camera (16MP +5MP), a 16MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The device appears to look a lot like the Moto X4, which was launched on the market last year. Although the company has not shared any details about the phone, Moto G6 is expected to launch in India next month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd