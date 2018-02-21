Moto G6 Play specifications leaked, Moto G6 series codenames revealed

Moto G6 Play could come with a 5.7-inch HD display, and 4,000mAh battery. (Source: Droid Life) Moto G6 Play could come with a 5.7-inch HD display, and 4,000mAh battery. (Source: Droid Life)

Moto G6 Play, which is rumoured to launch along side Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus this year, has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. It is unlikely that Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play will be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) as Motorola does not have an event scheduled at the mobile show. Moto G6 Play scores 472 and 1801 in single-core and multi-core performance respectively. The listing also reveals several details including, processor, memory and operating system. According to tipster Evan Blass, the G6 Play has been codenamed Ashley. The codenames for Moto G6 is Blaine, while that of Moto G6 Plus is Teller. “Moto G6 lineup codenames: Ashley – G6 Play, Blaine – G6, Teller – G6 Plus,” reads Blass’ tweet.

Moto G6 Play could sport an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which was unveiled in 2015. It will feature 3GB RAM and run Android 8.0 Oreo, according to the listing. Moto G6 Play will be the most affordable in the Moto G series. Not much is know about the upcoming device at the moment. Though Moto G6 Play could come with a 5.7-inch HD display, and 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to be launched in dark charcoal, gold, and deep blue colour options.

Last year, Blass revealed on Twitter that Moto G Play will make a comeback in 2018 and it will be launched alongside G6 and G6 Plus. Notably, Motorola launched the Moto G4 Play as a stripped down version of Moto G4, but a G5 Play was never unveiled. However, this year, we could see a G6 Play version smartphone as well. “Next year will see the return of Play to Lenovo’s Moto G lineup in the form of the Moto G6 Play (alongside the G6 and G6 Plus),” Blass said in a tweet.

Coming to Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, the handsets will feature a design language similar to that of Moto X4. Both the devices are expected to come with 3D glass back design along with 18:9 aspect ratio displays. The fingerprint scanner on the two phones will be embedded into the physical home button on the front, while that on Moto G6 Play will be moved at the back.

Moto G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. It will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone could get a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display. Moto G6 will ship with dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The phone is expected to launch in black, silver and rose gold colour options.

Moto G6 Plus will run Snapdragon 630, coupled with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. Backed by a 3,200mAh battery, the phone could get a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display. It is said to launch in Deep Indigo (black), Nimbus (silver), and Dark Lake (dark teal) colour variants. The camera specifications remain the same Moto G6.

