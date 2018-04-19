Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus spotted on UK retailer website ahead of today’s launch

Moto G6 Plus is said to come with a 5.9-inch display, and dual smart camera system with object recognition. (Image: Droid Life) Moto G6 Plus is said to come with a 5.9-inch display, and dual smart camera system with object recognition. (Image: Droid Life)

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus smartphones are expected to make a debut today at an event in Sao Paulo in Brazil. Ahead of the launch, Carphone Warehouse, a phone retailer in UK has listed Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus online. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have also been mentioned in a beta update to the Moto Voice app. The listing reveals that Moto G6 Play will be available at GBP 18 (Rs 1,700 approx) per month, while Moto G6 Plus will start at GBP 26 (Rs 2,400 approx) per month. Under the carrier contract, users do not need to pay anything upfront.

Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, “rapid focus camera and long-lasting battery”. Moto G6 Plus is said to come with a 5.9-inch display, and dual smart camera system with object recognition. The listings, which were spotted by Android Police, have been taken down. The home button on Moto G6 Plus will double up as fingerprint sensor. It is expected to become available in blue and silver colour options. Though Moto G6 Play images were not listed on Carphone Warehouse, previous leaks have hinted at a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will launch in blue and gold colour options. Both the devices will sport a glass back, a design similar to Moto X4 and front flash.

Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, “rapid focus camera and long-lasting battery”. (Image: Droid Life) Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, “rapid focus camera and long-lasting battery”. (Image: Droid Life)

Separately, a changelog of beta update for Moto Voice mentions Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. “Moto Voice BETA supports new features for 2018 moto g(6) and g(6) plus,” reads the ‘What’s new’ section of Moto Voice app on Google Play Store.

As for Moto G6, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch full HD Max vision display with 3D glass back. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone will have 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras with features like ‘Portrait’ shots and face filters. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the cameras on Moto G6 will be able to recognise object and scenes. Other features include selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters, and more. The front shooter will be 16MP.

Moto G6 could be powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Apart from fingerprint sensor, the phone could also come with support for Face Unlock feature. Moto G6 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s Turbo Charging technology.

