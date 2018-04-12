Moto G6 Play leaked in hands-on video, revealing 18:9 display and more

Moto G6 Play is expected to launch alongside Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. (Source: Droid Life) Moto G6 Play is expected to launch alongside Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. (Source: Droid Life)

Moto G6 Play has been leaked in a new hands-on video revealing 18:9 aspect display and dual curved edge design at the back. Screenshots from the video was put out by tipster Slashleaks as well. In the nine-second teaser video, Moto G6 Play design appears to be similar to that leaked in unofficial renders previously. Motorola’s upcoming G6 series could be heavily inspired from Moto X4, which has a 3D contoured glass back.

Moto G6 Play video gives us a sneak-peek into what the device could look like. Moto G6 Play will not have a home button on the front, while a circular fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed at the back. The phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio Full display, though with prominent bezels on top and bottom. Bezels on sides will be thin. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play is expected to cost $199 (Rs 13,000 approx) and will start shipping on May 17. The dual-SIM smartphone could come with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display and run Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto G6 Play will be powered by an Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 Play will feature a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Moto G6 Play is expected to launch alongside Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. According to a report in Androidpit, the new Moto G6 devices will make a debut in Brazil on April 19. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Motorola has not officially confirmed the launch.

