Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play launch tomorrow: All we know so far

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play smartphones are expected to make a debut in Sao Paulo in Brazil on April 19. Ahead of launch, Motorola has put out a teaser giving us glimpse of Moto G6, which will feature a 3D glass back. The official teaser was put out by Motorola UK on Twitter. The smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup and dual curved back. The fingerprint scanner will be placed on the front, below the edge-to-edge display. The power button will have a textured design, unlike volume rocker keys.

Separately, Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus cases have been spotted on MobileFun site, listed to become available in three to five days. The cases are priced between $7.49 (Rs 492 approx) to $11.99 (Rs 788 approx) and can be pre-ordered from the website. The accessories confirm that dual cameras on the two upcoming phones will be aligned horizontally. Though Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will have 18:9 aspect ratio display, it looks like Motorola will not get rid of the home button on the front, which will also double up as fingerprint sensor.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus specifications and features have leaked online, though we will have a confirmation once the phones are made official. Design, display, processor, price and more, here’s a look at everything we know about Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus so far based on leaks:

Moto G6: All we know so far

Moto G6: All we know so far

Moto G6 is rumoured to come with a 5.7-inch full HD Max vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will sport a design similar to that of Moto X4, which means a 3D glass back. The phone was previously spotted on Amazon in the US and Canada. The listing has been taken down since. Moto G6 could have dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras with dual LED flash and features like ‘Portrait’ shots and face filters. The front shooter will be 16MP. Other camera features expected for Moto G6 include selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters, and more. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the cameras on Moto G6 will be able to recognise object and scenes.

Moto G6 will be powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor. Authentication methods include fingerprint sensor, though several reports hint as Face Unlock feature as well. Moto G6 could measure 7.2×0.8×15.4cm and weigh 163 grams. Apart from a 32GB storage variant, the phone is also said to launch in a 64GB storage model. It will have either 3GB or 4GB RAM. Moto G6 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s Turbo Charging technology.

Moto G6 Plus: All we know so far

Moto G6 Plus was previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site, which reveals that it will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone scores 4123 points in multi-core performance and 866 in the single-core.

Leaks suggest that Moto G6 Plus will be a higher-end variant of Moto G6. The phone will sport a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, a dual camera setup on the back (12MP+5MP) and a 5MP front snapper. The dual-SIM smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo. It will come with support for fingerprint reader. The battery on Moto G6 Plus will be a 3,200mAh one.

Moto G6 Play: All we know so far

Moto G6 Play was leaked in a nine-second hands-on video, revealing 18:9 aspect display and dual curved edge design at the back. Moto G6 Play was leaked in a nine-second hands-on video, revealing 18:9 aspect display and dual curved edge design at the back.

Moto G6 Play was leaked in a nine-second hands-on video, revealing 18:9 aspect display and dual curved edge design at the back. Motorola’s upcoming G6 series could be heavily inspired from Moto X4, which has a 3D contoured glass back. Moto G6 Play will not have a home button on the front, while a circular fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed at the back. The phone will have an 18:9 aspect ratio Full display, though with prominent bezels on top and bottom. Bezels on sides will be thin. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The dual-SIM smartphone could come with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display and run Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto G6 Play will be powered by an Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, which will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 Play will feature a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter.

