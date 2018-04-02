Moto G6, Moto G6 Play to launch next month, reveals retailer

US-based retailer Frys has accidentally listed the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play smartphones a little early by mistake. (Image credit: Droid Life) US-based retailer Frys has accidentally listed the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play smartphones a little early by mistake. (Image credit: Droid Life)

US-based retailer Frys has accidentally listed the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play smartphones a little early by mistake, reports Android Police. The page, which has now been removed, listed the handsets along with their specifications, price and availability. According to the listings posted by Frys, the Moto G6 will be priced at $249 and will ship on May 10. The Moto G6 Play costs $199 and will start shipping on May 17. The Lenovo-owned Motorola plans to launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus sometime this month.

Based on the leaked information, Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ display (2160 x 1080) with an aspect ratio of 18:9, either 32GB storage, a Snapdragon 450 processor, microSD support, up to 128GB, and a 3D glass back. The Moto G6 Play, on the other hand, comes with the same 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, a 1.4GHz Snapdragon processor, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, a 4000mAh battery, and a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

While the Fry’s leak didn’t include the Moto G6 Plus, a separate leak from SlashLeaks reveal a high-end variant of the Moto G6 does exist. It will apparently feature a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, a dual camera setup on the back (12MP+5MP), a 16MP front snapper, a 3200mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

According to reports, Moto G6 series will be heavily inspired by the Moto X4 with the same glass back and puck-shape camera. Motorola was rumoured to launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. However, the launch didn’t happen. The company is expected to launch the Moto G6 series in India this month.

