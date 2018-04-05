Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus to launch on April 19 in Brazil?

Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. (Source: Droid Life) Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus smartphones. (Source: Droid Life)

Motorola is gearing up to unveil Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus smartphones in Brazil on April 19, according to a report in Androidpit. Lenovo-owned Motorola will reportedly host the launch event for its G6 series in Sao Paulo. Do note that Motorola itself has not made an official announcement regarding the event so the invite needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Even before the new G6 smartphones are announced, we have seen a slew of leaks and rumours surrounding the three phones. Images of Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play have been revealed as well. According to reports, Moto G6 series will be heavily inspired by the Moto X4 with the same glass back and puck-shape camera. Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Moto G6 series so far:

Moto G6: Expected price, specifications and features

Moto G6 is said to feature a 5.7-inch IPS ‘Max Vision’ display (2160×1080 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a 3D glass back. Moto G6 will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 is rumoured to launch at a starting price is $249 (Rs 16,000 approx) and will ship on May 10.

Moto G6 could be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s Turbo Charging technology. The phone will have 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. The dual-SIM device will run Android 8.0 Oreo. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the front-facing home button, below the display.

Moto G6 Play: Expected price, specifications and features

Moto G6 Play is expected to cost $199 (Rs 13,000 approx) and will start shipping on May 17. The dual-SIM smartphone could come with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display and run Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto G6 Play will be powered by an Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory, which will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 Play will feature a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus: Expected price, specifications and features

Motorola G6 Plus will be a high-end variant of Moto G6 and will apparently feature a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, a dual camera setup on the back (12MP+5MP) and a 16MP front snapper. The dual-SIM smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo. It will come with support for fingerprint reader. The battery on Moto G6 Plus will be a 3,200mAh one.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd