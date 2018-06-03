Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India tomorrow: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play launch in India tomorrow: Here’s how you can watch the live stream for the two smartphones. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play launch in India tomorrow: Here’s how you can watch the live stream for the two smartphones.

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play on June 4 in India. The G6 series has been popular in the country due to its excellent value proposition and affordable pricing. The G6 series promises to bring premium features, such as extra-tall 18:9 displays and dual-cameras to mid-end smartphones. Out of the two, the Moto G6 is the top of the range smartphone and the Moto G6 Play is a budget device. Here is everything you need to know about the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play Live launch event: When is it and where is it?

Lenovo-owned Motorola is holding an event in India tomorrow to mark the arrival of the Moto G6 series. The launch event, which will be held in Delhi, kicks off at 11:30am IST. The company has exclusively partnered with Twitter to stream the launch event. Users will be able to watch the live event as it unfolds via “Moto Showtime” on Twitter.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play Live launch event: What to expect?

Both Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were first launched in Brazil in April this year. As mentioned in the beginning, Moto G6 is a “premium mid-end” smartphone. It has adopted a new design language, featuring a glass-wrapped design. Perhaps the highlight of the Moto G6 is an 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual-camera functionality.

The mid-range smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, a Snapdragon 450 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and a 3000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging through USB Type-C. The Moto G6 uses a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary lens with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera for depth information and bokeh effects. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera with a selfie flash.

Moto G6 has already been launched in major western markets where it starts at $249 (or approx Rs 16,666). In India, however, the Moto G6 is expected to cost Rs 14,999 for the base model (3GB RAM + 32GB storage). The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model could cost Rs 17,999. Moto G6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India.

And then there is the Moto G6 Play. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor and has a single 13MP rear-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie snapper with a soft LED flash. The display is still 18:9, but it’s 1440 x 720p. The Moto G6 Play is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Moto G6 is priced at $199 (or approx Rs 13,320) in a number of international markets. We can expect the Moto G6 Play to cost around Rs 10,999. Moto G6 Play will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Out of the two, only the G6 has a fingerprint scanner on the front. The G6 Play, on the other hand, has a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will run Android 8.0 Oreo, though the company says that the phones will be upgraded to Android P without revealing the exact date.

