Moto G6 Moto G6 Play India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play smartphones from Motorola India will be launched in the Indian market today. Moto G6 series will be the latest in the mid-budget smartphone range from the company, and like previous Moto phones will run pure Android. Moto G6 now has the new 18:9 aspect ratio display and also comes with a dual-rear camera at the back, which has become common in the mid-range segment. Moto G6 Play is the budget smartphone from the company, and will be Flipkart exclusive.
Motorola is hosting a live stream via Twitter for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play India launch. Moto G6 has a starting price of $249 in the US, and India, the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version will likely start at Rs 14,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of Moto G6 will likely cost Rs 17,999. Moto G6 will be Amazon exclusive in India.
Specifications of Moto G6 are 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3000mAh battery; 12MP + 5MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. In comparison, Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch display as well, but the resolution is HD+ which is 720p. Processor on the Moto G6 Play is Snapdragon 427 coupled with a bigger 4000 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with soft LED flash. Moto G6 is priced at $199 in the US market, which means it will be priced around Rs 10,000 in India.
So Motorola does not have a livestream for the event on its YouTube channel. Instead Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch is being hosted as a live event on Twitter. The twitter event is available at a link here.
Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display, with 18:9 aspect ration. But unlike the glass design on the Moto G6, it has a plastic body which has a glass finish. Moto G6 Play is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, with 2GB/3GB RAM options. The storage versions are 16GB or 32GB and the expandable storage support is up to 128GB. The rear camera is 4000 mAh, and the phone has a micro-USB port for charging. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Moto G6 Play sports a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The front camera has a soft LED flash as well. Moto G6 Play comes in a Deep Indigo colour option.
Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch LCD IPS display with full HD+ resolution which is 1080p. The aspect ratio is 18:9, though the though the aspect ratio remains 18:9. The Moto G6 also has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the front of the display. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is an octa-core one. There will be two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Moto G6 will have a 12MP+ 5MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Battery is 3000 mAh, bundled with Motorola's 15W fast-charging. The phone is water-resistant with a splash resistant coating. Moto G6 has a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0, dual-band WiFi as well. The phone does not have NFC support.
Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are the two phones launching in India today. Moto G6 Play is the budget option and the Moto G6 is the mid-range option. Moto G6 has the 3D glass and metal design. Moto G6 Play has a Polymer glass design, which is a plastic body on the back. Both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play come with a water-repellant nano-coating, but do note these are not entirely water-resistant. The phones are splash-proof. Moto G6 has a dual-rear camera, while the Moto G6 Play has a single camera sensor at the back. Also the Moto G6 Play sports a big 4000 mAh battery, while the regular Moto G6 has a 3000 mAh one.