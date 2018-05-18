Moto G6, Moto G6 Play could launch in India next month

Motorola Moto G6 and G6 Play could launch in India next month, though there is no official confirmation on the same. Motorola Moto G6 and G6 Play could launch in India next month, though there is no official confirmation on the same.

Motorola will soon launch the Moto G6 and G6 Play in India and the company has tweeted regarding this. But a new report from BGR India states that these Moto G6 phones could be launched as early as May 21, which is next Monday. The report also adds that the Moto G6 series would be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The India launch has been confirmed by Motorola India’s Twitter page last week, though the company is yet to clarify on a date.

However, Motorola did not confirm a launch event for May 21 to indianexpress.com. Instead it is likely that the launch will take place next month. For now, Motorola has not sent any event invites regarding an upcoming Moto G6 launch in India on May 21.

Last week, Motorola India posted a tweet that says, “Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind.” At the end, the tweet shares a link to a website, motog6.in, with separate ‘Notify Me’ buttons for both phones. Motorola had launched these phones in China on May 17, raising hopes that they would be made available in India soon. The Moto G6 and G6 Play were launched last month at an event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On the specifications front, the Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch FHD+ display in an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, with 3D glass back design. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM variants and 32GB/64GB storage options. Both options comes with microSD support upto 128GB, and 3000mAh battery backup. In addition, the Moto G6 has a fingerprint scanner below the display, and provides a face unlock feature. It features 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras and an 8MP front camera. At the launch, the Moto G6 was priced at $249 (Rs 16,980 approx.)

Also read:Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: Here are the key differences

Meanwhile, the Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display and a Polymer glass body design. Running Android 8.0 Oreo, it is powered by the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor. With a 4000mAh battery, the Moto G6 Play comes in 2GB RAM + 16GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, expandable to 128GB. This phone comes with a fingerprint scanner on the Motorola logo placed at the back. G6 Play offers a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens. At launch, it was priced at $199 (Rs 13,570 approx.)

