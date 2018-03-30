Moto G6, G6 Play, G6 Plus price and specifications leaked: All we know so far

Moto G6 will have a big focus on camera software, with features like selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters and more. (Source: Droid Life) Moto G6 will have a big focus on camera software, with features like selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters and more. (Source: Droid Life)

Lenovo-owned Motorola is believed to launch the Moto G6 lineup in April, which includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play smartphones. Now full specifications and features of the upcoming Moto devices have been spotted on a Hungarian site. Separately, Android Headlines has revealed some additional information about the new Moto G6 series as well. Moto G6 was previously leaked on Chinese certification site TENAA. Additionally, the device was spotted on the e-commerce platform Amazon in the UK. Killer Features has also put out the price of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play.

Moto G6: Expected price, specifications and features

Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch IPS ‘Max Vision’ display (2160×1080 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. In terms of design, the Moto G6 will sport a 3D glass back with a splash-resistant P2i nano-coating protection. Moto G6 will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU. It will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 will launch with a starting price is $249 (Rs 16,000 approx).

Moto G6 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s Turbo Charging technology. The phone will have 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. The dual-SIM device will run Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto G6 will support GPS, NFC and LTE. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the front-facing home button, below the display.

According to Android Headlines report, which quotes an ‘in-house Motorola document’, Moto G6 will have an Attentive display, which remains turned on when the user is looking at it. The phone will ship with Face Unlock feature, allowing users to unlock the device by looking at it. Moto G6 will have a big focus on camera software, with features like selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters and more.

Moto G6’s selective focus feature will essentially let users background or foreground in images. The Cutout feature, on the other hand, will allow swapping of backgrounds in images. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the cameras on Moto G6 will be able to recognise object and scenes. Similar to Google Lens, users will be able to point Moto G6 camera to know more about objects or scan a document to save email, message, etc to their phone.

Moto G6 Play: Expected price, features and specifications

Motorola Moto G6 Play is listed with a 5.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The dual-SIM smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo and come with support for a 3.5mm headset jack. Moto G6 Play will be powered by an Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory, which will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto G6 Play will come with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 as well as LTE. The phone could be priced at $199 (Rs 13,000 approx).

Moto G6 Plus: Expected price, features and specifications

Motorola G6 Plus will sport a 5.93-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. The smartphone will pack an Octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The storage will be expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. It will have 12MP+ 5MP dual rear cameras along with a 16MP front-facing camera. The dual-SIM smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo. It will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, LTE and fingerprint reader. The battery on Moto G6 Plus will be a 3,200mAh one.

