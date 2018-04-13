Moto G6 Amazon listing reveals specifications, features ahead of April 19 launch

Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch full HD Max vision display with 3D glass back, something that has surfaced in previous leaks as well. (Source: Droid Life) Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch full HD Max vision display with 3D glass back, something that has surfaced in previous leaks as well. (Source: Droid Life)

Moto G6 along with Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus smartphones are speculated to make a debut in Brazil on April 19. Ahead of the launch, Moto G6 has been spotted on Amazon US and Canada pages. Though the pages have not put out image of the device, they reveal full specifications of the upcoming Moto G6. The listings have since been taken down by the e-commerce website. “US & Canada: #MotoG6 32GB product site is up on Amazon. Confirms a bunch of the specs once more,” tipster Roland Quandt wrote on Twitter.

Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch full HD Max vision display with 3D glass back, something that has surfaced in previous leaks as well. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 18:9, which means reduced bezels on sides as well as top and bottom. Moto G6 is expected to sport a design similar to that of Moto X4. The Amazon listing also confirms dual rear camera setup for Moto G6 with features like ‘Portrait’ shots and face filters.

A report in Android Headlines, which quotes an ‘in-house Motorola document’, suggests that Moto G6 will have a big focus on camera software, with features like selective focus, Cutout, real-time animated face filters, and more. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the cameras on Moto G6 will be able to recognise object and scenes. Moto G6 is rumoured to include 12MP + 5MP of rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Moto G6 Amazon listing also reveals that the phone will be powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor. Authentication methods include fingerprint sensor, though several reports hint as Face Unlock feature as well. Moto G6 will measure 7.2×0.8×15.4cm and weigh 163 grams. Apart from a 32GB storage variant, the phone is also said to launch in a 64GB storage model. It will have either 3GB or 4GB RAM. Moto G6 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for the company’s Turbo Charging technology.

