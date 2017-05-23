Moto G5S with metal unibody design leaked in new images: Report

Motorola’s entire smartphone lineup for 2017, including Moto Z, X, E and C lineup has been leaked online. (Image source: Evleaks Twitter) Motorola’s entire smartphone lineup for 2017, including Moto Z, X, E and C lineup has been leaked online. (Image source: Evleaks Twitter)

Motorola’s entire 2017 line-up of upcoming smartphones was previously revealed in a leaked presentation slide. Now Android Authority claims to have got access to exclusive pictures of Moto G5S, which is an upgraded variant of Moto G5. The site put out the renders of the upcoming device in grey, gold, and blue colour options.

According to the report, Moto G5S will feature a metal unibody design, unlike Moto G5, G5 Plus smartphones that came with aluminum back cover and plastic sides. Going by the pictures, Moto G5S follows the same design language as seen on Moto G5. The home button will double as a fingerprint sensor and there’s a round camera unit at the back.

What’s noticeable in Moto G5S is the presence of antenna lines on top and bottom of back cover as well as front LED flash. The two elements were missing from the original Moto G5.

The fact that Moto G5S will sport a metal unibody design, could mean it will be bit expensive when compared to its predecessor. Full specifications of the upcoming device are unknown, but a leaked presentation slide by tipster Evan Blass hints at a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels. In the same presentation, Moto G5S+, said to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display and dual cameras, as leaked as well.

Moto Z, Moto X, Moto E and Moto C series were leaked online by Blass as well. While Moto Z will remain the premium series for the company, Moto C will be its new budget-friendly line-up. Though plenty of rumours around Moto’s new devices are doing rounds online, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to find out what the company has in store for users.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd