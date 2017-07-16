Moto G5S Plus with dual-camera setup gets leaked in new photos

Moto G5S Plus is expected to be a super charged version of the Moto G5 Plus, which made its debut earlier this year. (Image of Moto G5 Plus for representation). Moto G5S Plus is expected to be a super charged version of the Moto G5 Plus, which made its debut earlier this year. (Image of Moto G5 Plus for representation).

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been rumoured to be working on a super charged version of the Moto G5 Plus. Ahead of its launch on July 25, the images revealing the Moto G5S Plus’ design have been leaked by Slash Leaks and they show an upcoming smartphone sporting a dual rear camera setup.

In one of the images, the specifications of the Moto G5S Plus are being listed on the phone’s Fastboot Flash Mode screen. As per the details, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Samsung manufactured 4GB RAM and 32GB storage can be found inside the device. The leaked image also shows the EMEA label on the phone’s Fastboot Flash mode screen, which means the Moto G5S Plus is likely to be sold in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

There’s another image of the phone, which shows its dual rear camera setup. As previous leaks revealed, Moto G5S Plus will feature two 13-megapixel cameras on the back – one colour and one back and white. According to a report by Venture Beat’s Evan Blass, the dual rear camera setup will allow users to add bokeh effects to the images. The front-facing camera is also expected to be improved. An 8-megapixel shooter will be added for selfies and video calling.

Not much information is known about the specifications inside the Moto G5S Plus, aside from the fact that it will get a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and perhaps 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone is set to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

If recent rumours are to be believed, Motorola is preparing announce the Moto G5s Plus on July 25 in New York. However, Moto G5S Plus won’t be a single device to be showcased for the first time. The company is also planning to launch the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 during the event in New York.

