Moto G5S Plus to feature aluminum body, dual rear cameras and larger display: Report

Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on an enhanced version of the Moto G5 Plus smartphone, claims Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. According to the report, the upcoming Moto G5S Plus will be a bigger version of the Moto G5 Plus, which we saw earlier this year along side the standard Moto G5.

Blass says the Moto G5S Plus will be made from an all-metal anodized aluminum for a premium feel. Moreover, the Moto G5S Plus will get a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080p, according to the report. That’s slightly bigger than the Moto G5 Plus, which comes with a 5.2-inch FHD display. While its specifications remain unchanged with a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB of storage, the camera will likely to be get a major boost.

The major boost comes in the form of the dual 13-megapixel rear shooters – one black and white, one colour. In contrast, Moto G5 Plus has a single 12-megapixel lens on the back. The dual-rear camera setup will allow users to add bokeh effect as seen on other devices like the OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro and iPhone 7 Plus. The front-facing camera will also see a big change. The report claims the front camera will be upgraded from, 5-megapixels to 8-megapixels.

Moto G5S Plus is expected to launch alongside with the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 in New York on July 25. The Moto G5 Plus with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 16,999, so logically, the G5S Plus will likely to be priced around Rs 18,999. Would that be a major upgrade? We’ll get an idea soon as soon as the smartphone is official.

