Moto G5S Plus: New press render shows off three colour options

We’ve been hearing that Motorola is working on an improved version of the Moto G5 Plus. Although Motorola didn’t announce the device at the company’s recently held event in New York, it seems that an official launch could happen sooner than expected. Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter, posted a fresh render of the upcoming Moto G5S Plus.

A newly leaked render shows the Moto G5S Plus in three colour options. As you can see in the image, Moto G5S Plus will likely to be made available in gold, grey, and silver colour variants. In addition, a front-facing physical home button is clearly visible in the leaked render. Apart from that, Moto G5S Plus will also feature a dual-camera setup that’s make it different from the Moto G5 Plus, which has a single 12-megapixel camera on the back. From a design point of view, both the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S Plus will likely to look more or less the same.

Speaking of the specifications, Moto G5S Plus will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display (up from 5.2-inch on the Moto G5 Plus) and 2.5D curved glass. It’s also being said that Motorola has settled for a Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM. Apparently, the phone could be made available in both 32GB and 64GB storage options, with native storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Moto G5S Plus will sport a dual 13-megapixel camera setup with one RGB sensor and one monochrome sensor. The device will also get an 8-megapixel front shooter with f2.0 aperture and LED flash. Moto G5S Plus will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is expected to cost € 330 (or approx Rs 24,998) in Europe.

Here’s the full color pallette. pic.twitter.com/oVpGpp8l8E — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

Of late, Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a number of smartphones globally. Earlier last week, the company announced the arrival the Moto Z2 Force Edition in the US. The device offers shatterproof display that won’t easily crack or damage when you drop it. Priced at $720 (or approx Rs 46, 430). Moto Z2 Force Edition is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and a dual-camera setup. Reports also suggest that Motorola will soon launch the Moto X4, a premium mid-end smartphone.

