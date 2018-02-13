Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5s, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus get discounts on Amazon: All you need to know

Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are available at up to Rs 6,000 off from February 13 to February 15 on Amazon India’s Moto Store. Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are available at up to Rs 6,000 off from February 13 to February 15 on Amazon India’s Moto Store.

Motorola mobiles are available at up to Rs 6,000 off from February 13 to February 15 on Amazon India’s Moto Store. Additionally, users who purchase Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus can get an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Moto G5 Plus gets the highest Rs 6,000 off and it is available at Rs 10,999. The phone was launched at Rs 16,999. Moto G5 is up for grabs at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 11,999. Moto G5s Plus and Moto G5s Plus can be bought at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The Moto G5s Plus was launched at Rs 16,999 while the G5s comes at Rs 13,999.

Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus specifications

The Moto G5s series sport an all-metal unibody design. Moto G5s Plus gets dual 13MP sensors at the back, where one is a monochrome lens and the other is RGB sensor. The dual rear cameras in the G5s Plus are capable of taking ‘bokeh’ style photos. The front camera is 8MP and with LED flash. Moto G5s has a 16MP rear camera on-board with PDAF. There’s a 5MP front camera with LED flash.

Moto G5s Plus features 5.5-inch, while the Moto G5s sports a smaller 5.2-inch screen. Both the smartphones support a full HD display resolution display. Moto G5s Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The processor in Moto G5s is an Octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Moto G5s Plus and Moto G5s phones are backed by a 3000 mAh battery and the devices support TurboPower feature. The company claims that TurboPower can give six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging.

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus specifications

Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display. The processor is the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one, with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. Moto G5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 and there’s a 5MP front camera. The phone has a 2800 mAh removable battery, with the Turbo charge feature. The phone runs Android Nougat, and has a fingerprint scanner.

Moto G5 Plus comes with a slightly bigger 5.2-inch FHD display, and 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable to 128GB via microSD. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. On the camera front, Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, while the front has a 5MP one for selfies. The battery on this phone is 3000 mAh and there’s TurboCharge as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd