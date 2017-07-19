Moto G5S Plus leaked press render shows dual-camera setup

Moto G5S Plus will be an upgrade version of the Moto G5 Plus. (Image credit: Andri Yatim/ Twitter) Moto G5S Plus will be an upgrade version of the Moto G5 Plus. (Image credit: Andri Yatim/ Twitter)

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce a couple of new phones next week, as the smartphone maker has already announced an event to be held on July 25 in New York. One of the smartphones that are likely to be announced is the Moto G5S Plus,which is said to be the upgraded version of the Moto G5 Plus. Ahead of the release, a tipster has leaked a press shot of the Moto G5S Plus with a dual camera setup, alongside its specifications.

The press render released by a prominent tipster Andri Yatim reveals the Moto G5S Plus. The leaked image shows the Moto G5S Plus in a silver colour. From what we gather, the phone looks a lot like the company’s new lineup, including the Moto Z2 Play and Moto G5, in terms of design. Moto G5S Plus appears to be have a metal unibody design and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the oval-shaped home.

Considering the leaked design, it is apparent that the upcoming phone will have dual rear cameras. According to the tipster, there will be two 12.9-megapixel shooters with aperture of f1.7 for the primary camera, and f2.0 for the monochrome one. Meanwhile, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f2.0 aperture and LED flash. If yes, this will be a big step from the Moto G5 Plus, which has a single 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

The latest leak reveals the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor, a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is said to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The device will be backed by a 3072mAh battery.

The release date of the Moto G5S Plus is still unknown, but it is expected to be announced at Motorola’s event on July 25. We may also see a followup to last year’s Moto Z and Moto Z Force – the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force. Rumor has it that Lenovo-owned company could also launch the Moto X4 smartphone at the same event.

