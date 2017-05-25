Moto G5S Plus leaked images reveal dual rear camera setup

Moto G5S Plus will feature dual rear camera setup, first in any Motorola smartphone. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Moto G5S Plus will feature dual rear camera setup, first in any Motorola smartphone. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Moto GS and GS+ were leaked in a Motorola presentation slide, posted on Twitter by Evan Blass. Now MySmartPrice claims to have confirmed the two smartphones will be called Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. The site also put out images of Moto G5S Plus in gold, grey, silver (with white front), and gold (with white front) colour variants.

Moto G5S Plus features the same design language as we saw on Moto G5 series, unveiled at Mobole World Congress (MWC) last year. However, the most noticeable change seems to be the addition of dual rear camera setup, first in any Motorola smartphone. The dual rear cameras come with dual LED flash, and will support 1080p video recording. The front camera in Moto G5S Plus will have single LED flash.

In terms of specifications, the G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone features a metal unibody design, with front-facing fingerprint scanner, which will also double up as home button. Further, Moto G5S Plus will be powered by a 64-bit, Octa-core processor, though specific details of SoC, RAM and internal storage are unknown as of now.

Previously, ‘exclusive pictures’ of Moto G5S were leaked by Android Authority in grey, gold, and blue colour options. Moto G5S looks quite similar to Moto G5S Plus, except for the dual rear camera. It sports a metal unibody design, and home button will double up as a fingerprint scanner.

Moto G5S has antenna lines on top and bottom of back cover as well as front LED flash, something that differentiates it from the Moto G5. Full specifications of the upcoming device are unknown, but leaked presentation slide by Blass hints at a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels.

Motorola’s entire line-up of smartphones for 2017, including Moto Z, Moto X, Moto E, and Moto C series were leaked by Blass as well. Moto C will be company’s new budget-friendly line-up, while Moto Z will remain the premium series for Motorola.

