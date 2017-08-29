Moto G5S Plus launch in India today: Live stream at 12, here’s what to expect

Moto G5S Plus will launch in India today and the live stream will start at 12 pm on the Motorola YouTube channel. Moto G5S Plus will launch in India today and the live stream will start at 12 pm on the Motorola YouTube channel.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus will launch in the Indian market today, and this smartphone will be offering dual-rear cameras at a mid-range pricing. The Moto G5S Plus will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, and users can register on the website to be notified about the unveiling. It is not clear if Motorola will have a registered sale for this phone, or whether it will be available for open sale from today itself.

Motorola India has a live stream for the Moto G5S Plus launch as well. The live stream will start at 12.15 pm India Time and interested users can just go to the Motorola India YouTube channel for the same. Moto G5S is priced at 249 EUR, which is nearly Rs 19,000 on conversion and the Moto G5S Plus is priced at 299 EUR, which comes to Rs 22,000.

Moto G5S Plus sports an all-metal unibody design with the phones looking similar to the Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus. Motorola has stuck with the large round cameras and curved edges on the G5S Plus as well, though this one has a dual-rear camera at the back.

Specifications of Moto G5S Plus include 5.5-inch full HD resolution display (1080p) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, which is expandable. We will have to see if Motorola launches both variants of the phone in India.

On the camera front, Moto G5S Plus has two 13MP rear cameras with f/2.0, dual LED flash and the ability to shoot ‘bokeh’ style images with object in sharp focus and blurred background. The front camera is 8MP with LED flash. Moto G5S Plus sports a 3000 mAh battery with TurboPower feature, and the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the front as well. Interestingly Moto G5S Plus is a single-SIM device with a dedicated microSD slot.

Moto G5S Plus launches follows the Lenovo K8 Note, which also comes with a dual-rear camera setup on the back. Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM version and the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 13,999.

