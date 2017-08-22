Moto G5S Plus India launch set for August 29, will be Amazon exclusive

Meanwhile, Amazon India has also put out a teaser for Moto G5S Plus, which will be unveiled at 12 PM on the e-commerce platform. Meanwhile, Amazon India has also put out a teaser for Moto G5S Plus, which will be unveiled at 12 PM on the e-commerce platform.

Motorola is set to launch its Moto G5S Plus smartphone in India on August 29. The company has already sent out invites for a press event event in Delhi. “Are you ready to find your focus? New Moto G5S Plus,” the invite reads. Meanwhile, Amazon India has also put out a teaser for the upcoming smartphone, which will be unveiled at 12 PM on the e-commerce platform. Users can click on the ‘Notify Me’ tab to get a notification when Moto G5S Plus becomes available. Both Moto G5S Plus will be exclusive to Amazon. We’re not sure if the company will unveil the Moto G5S along side the G5S Plus as well.

Moto G5 and Moto G5S smartphones were globally unveiled earlier this month. The new devices pack a better processor, improved design and camera as well as bigger display when compared to their predecessors. Moto G5S is an upgraded version of Moto G5 while the G5S Plus is the successor of Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5S sports a metal unibody design and it comes with a water repellent nano-coating. The smartphone gets a 5.2-inch Full HD display compared to the 5-inch FHD on the Moto G5. The new Moto device has a bigger 3,000mAh non-removable battery as opposed to the 2800mAh (removable) on the Moto G5.

Moto G5S is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and it runs Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. The rear camera us 16MP with PDAF while there’s a 5MP front shooter with wide-angle lens and LED flash. Other features include a gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner.

Moto G5S Plus has a metal unibody design and the same water repellent nano-coating. It ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, the G5S Plus is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variants. Moto G5S Plus features 13MP dual-rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with wide-angle lens and LED flash.

Moto G5S Plus gets a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is backed by the same 3000mAh battery as the Moto G5 Plus. The fingerprint scanner supports a gesture recognition feature. Moto G5S starts at 249 EUR (or approx Rs 18,875), while the Moto G5S Plus at 299 EUR (or approx Rs 22,667).

