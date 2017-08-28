Moto G5S Plus India launch set for tomorrow: All you need to know

Motorola left little doubt that it will reveal the Moto G5S Plus or something else. (Image credit: Motorola) Motorola left little doubt that it will reveal the Moto G5S Plus or something else. (Image credit: Motorola)

Lenovo-owned Motorola is finally ready to launch its first smartphone with a dual-camera setup in India. The company is holding an event in Delhi on Tuesday, August 29. Motorola left little doubt that it will reveal the Moto G5S Plus or something else. The invite said to “Focus on what matters most”, pointing at a dual-camera setup on the Moto G5S Plus. At the same time, Amazon has put out a teaser of the Moto G5S Plus, which will be released at 12 pm on its e-commerce platform.

Earlier this month, Motorola took the wraps off the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Both smartphones offer “several upgrades” over the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The new devices feature all-new metal bodies, rear circular camera housings, and front mounted home scanners.Out of the two new members in the G-series, Motorola plans to bring the Moto G5S Plus in India at present.

Speaking of its specifications, Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging, and a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. Internationally, Moto G5S Plus is available with two variants; 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Perhaps the highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is the presence of a dual-camera setup. So essentially, it has a dual 13-megapixel lens, combined with what company described as “special photo enhancement software”. The front side houses an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

Motorola is bringing the Moto G5S Plus at a time when Xiaomi also plans to launch the Mi 5X in India, the phone with a dual-camera setup. The latter smartphone will be launched on September 5, and it might cost in the vicinity of Rs 15,000. There’s little doubt the Moto G5S Plus will cost more than Rs 15,000, though the final price is still awaited.

