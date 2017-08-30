Moto G5S Plus, Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note and more: The dual rear camera options

Motorola Moto G5S Plus sports dual-rear cameras on the back: A quick at other options in the market offering something similar. Motorola Moto G5S Plus sports dual-rear cameras on the back: A quick at other options in the market offering something similar.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus has been launched in India, and it features a dual-rear camera for the first time. The Lenovo-owned company has stressed a lot on the cameras on the Moto G5S Plus. The phone has dual 13MP rear cameras with an aperture of f/2.0, combined with “special photo enhancement software”. There’s also a 8MP wide-angle front camera and LED flash.

Moto G5S Plus doesn’t disappoint on the specifications front as well. It is armed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked up to 2.0 GHz, 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD card support, Android 7.1 Nougat, and 3,000mAh battery life.

At Rs 15,999, Moto G5S Plus appears to be a solid option for the price. But there are other smartphones available in the market with a dual-camera setup – some even cheaper compared to the Moto G5S Plus. Here’s a look at the other smartphones with dual rear cameras in the market.

Honor 6X

Honor 6X is a great phone in every respect, but its cameras really makes this phone standout from the crowd. On the Honor 6, Huawei has used a 12MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. Instead of using a monochrome sensor for the secondary camera, the dual camera setup on the Honor 6X lets you create the ‘depth-effect’. The approach is similar to what you get with the two cameras on the rear of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Starting at Rs 11,999, the phone has a mid-range octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 5,5-inch FHD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, microSD card support, and 3340mAh battery. Read our full review of Honor 6X here.

Lenovo K8 Note

While it may not have a flashy design, but it still undercuts the competition with a dual-camera setup. Lenovo K8 Note has a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera, which allows for ‘bokeh’ style images from the phone. The front camera is 13MP with LED flash as well.

Starting at Rs 12,999, the K8 Note gets you a 5.5-inch FHD display, MediaTek Helio-X23, either 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, microSD card support, Android 7.1 Nougat, and a 4000mAh battery. There’s a long list of things that Lenovo gets right in the K8 Note: the dual-camera setup, the battery life, and the stock Android. Read our full review of Lenovo K8 Note here.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad has redefined the mid-end category with the Cool Play 6, which will go on sale in India on September 4. The phone has a solid build, it uses dual cameras on the back for a better photography experience. The phone features a dual 13MP rear camera setup with dual LED flash. It is capable of shooting pictures in ‘bokeh’ mode.

Also the phone comes with an 8MP front-camera for taking selfies and attending video calls. At Rs 14,999, Cool Play 6 offers a 5.5-inch FHD display, octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support, and a 4060mAh battery.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini

Nubia Z17 Mini gives you a lot of value for your money with great build, features, and a dual-camera setup. The phone packs in a 13MP Sony full-light Mono sensor, coupled with 13MP RGB sensor at the back. The front camera, meanwhile, is 16MP with 80 degree wide angle. The price is on a higher side, however, selling at Rs 19,999.

Nubia Z17 Mini brings in an attractive design, and the specifications aren’t bad either. It sports a 5.2-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD card support, Android Marshmallow, and a 2950mAh battery. Read our review of Nubia Z17 Mini here.

