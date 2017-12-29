Kamala Mills Fire

Moto G5s Plus gets permanent price-cut in India, now at Rs 14,999

Moto G5s Plus sports an all-metal unibody design and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-box.

Published: December 29, 2017
Moto G5s Plus has received a permanent price-cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The smartphone will now sell at Rs 14,999, Motorola said in a press statement. Moto G5s Plus will can be bought Amazon India and Moto Hub stores across the country. It can be bought in Blush Gold and Lunar Gray colour options.

Moto G5s Plus was launched in India in August at Rs 15,999. The smartphone sports an all-metal unibody design and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-box. Moto G5S Plus features 5.5-inch full HD resolution display.

Moto G5s Plus gets two 13MP sensors at the back, where one is a monochrome lens and the other is RGB sensor. Other features of the camera include f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash and support for ‘bokeh’ style photos. The phone comes with a feature that lets users replace the background in photos with solid colours like white and black. The front camera is 8MP and with LED flash.

Moto G5s Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The storage is expandable upto 128GB via a microSD card slot.

In our review, we said that Moto G5S Plus has positives like a smooth performance, long battery life. But the USP which is the dual-rear camera is far from perfect. The ‘bokeh’ mode in Moto G5s Plus’ camera is just not fast enough when it comes to processing and saving the image. In low-lighting the dual-rear camera is  not impressive. Also the auto-focus is sluggish.

