Moto G5S Plus first impressions: Joining the dual-rear camera trend

Moto G5S Plus is here, and the focus with these phones is on the dual-rear camera setup. If there was a highlight for 2017, it would be new dual-rear camera system that pretty much every smartphone manufacturer has adopted. Coolpad launched a budget friendly one called Cool Play 6. Lenovo, which owns Motorola also launched a mid-range option in India with similar features called Lenovo K8 Note. Huawei is another brand that has been consistently launching Honor phones with dual rear cameras on board. Of course, in the flagship range, the dual rear camera is emerging as the de facto set up.

With Moto G5S Plus, what you’re getting is a bigger display, compared to the Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, the option of extra storage given there is a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, along with the new camera setup. We’ve had the chance of using the Moto G5S Plus and here’s our initial first impression.

Moto G5S Plus Design Display

Motorola is sticking with the same design language for the Moto G5 series. Moto G5S Plus in the gold version looks a little on the pinker side in my opinion, which explains the name “Blush Gold.” This might be a little too bling for some people’s tastes, but overall the Moto G5S Plus is a solid-looking phone thanks to the all metal body.

There’s a front button as well, which has the fingerprint scanner embedded inside it, and can be used as the home button too. However, Moto has added the back and overview button as on-screen ones. The dual-rear camera on the back juts out quite prominently, but it follows the same round setup as the ones on other G5 smartphones. The rear of the phone has two prominent antenna bands on the top and bottom. Motorola has stuck with the micro-USB charging port for this phone, and there is a single firing speaker next to this.

The display is 5.5-inches full HD resolution and pretty standard given the pricing of this smartphone. Most phones in this range are on the 1080p resolution. The display on the Moto G5S Plus should be ideal for video consumption, social media and so far the viewing angles are good enough. The display has two modes for colours: Standard and Vibrant.

Moto G5S Plus Processor, Storage, Software

Moto G5S Plus runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor we’ve seen on the Moto G5 Plus. The device responds quickly, there’s no noticeable lag just yet, and setting up the phone was hassle-free. The fingerprint scanner on the front is accurate and unlocks the phone quickly.

We have the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version in mind, and Motorola has launched this for Rs 15,999. The phone comes with stock Android Nougat 7.1.1 and it will hopefully get the Android Oreo update. However, Motorola has not announced a timeline for updating its older portfolio to Android 8.0 Oreo. We will have more details on the performance once we’ve completed our full review.

Moto G5S Plus Camera, Battery

On the Moto G5S Plus, the battery remains at 3000 mAh just like the Moto G5 Plus and the company is promising over 6 hours of talktime with just 15 minutes of charging thanks to the Turbo Charge feature. We’ll have to put the battery to the test to see how long it lasts on average.

The camera app has a depth mode (which is the bokeh mode), professional mode where users can tinker with ISO, Shutter speed, etc, and a dedicated low-light mode as well. The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording as well at 30 fps and has a slow-mode for option as well.

So how does that dual-rear camera fare? The ‘bokeh’ mode isn’t perfect, and the software still has trouble figuring out what it should be blurring. For instance with one picture, a colleague’s hand is slightly blurred out. But given the Rs 15,999 price point, the bokeh effect on the camera is not bad and will interest users. More on the camera in our full review.

Moto G5S Plus Final Thoughts

The Moto G family is suddenly a lot bigger. The Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus were already available though with smaller display sizes, and now we have the Moto G5S series. With the Moto G5S Plus the key highlight is the dual-rear camera, and we’re seeing many other options in the market offering this.

The Lenovo K8 Note is good example of one, and it appears to be quite a capable phone. For now, Moto G5S Plus is a more expensive option and this is because of the camera upgrade. How it performs in the performance and camera department, will determine the success of this device.

