Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus vs Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus: What’s changed here?

Moto G5 series has two new additions: Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. The Moto G series has arguably been one of the most popular and successful in the mid-range smartphones, but with the Moto G5 the company has just expanded the portfolio in a big way. Lenovo-owned Motorola now has four smartphones in the Moto G5 list..

The Moto G5S Plus is the first smartphone in the series to sport dual rear cameras. So what’s new with the Moto G5S phones, and are they a significant upgrade compared to the regular Moto G5 devices? Here’s a look at the differences.

Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus Specifications, Features

Motorola stresses the Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus have an “all-metal unibody design,” and the phones are made from a single piece of “high-grade aluminum,” to ensure a more seamless look. From a design perspective, the Moto G5S and Moto G5 series look pretty similar thanks to the metal body, large round cameras and curved edges. The phones come ingrey and gold colour options, just like the regular variants. With the G5S Plus, there’s a dual camera on board.

Specifications of the Moto G5S are 5.2-inch full HD resolution display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is clocked at 1.4Ghz. This is an octa-core processor, and the phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD slot.

It also comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, and a 5MP front camera with LED flash as well. Motorola has bumped up the battery on the Moto G5S to 3,000mAh (non-removable), and this phone also sports a water-repellent nano coating, though this is not water-resistant. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. Moto G5S also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front. The phone also comes with TurboCharge feature.

Moto G5S Plus sports a bigger 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, and this one comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor on board. Moto G5S Plus has two versions: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage. The storage is expandable on both versions of the phone.

The highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is the dual-rear camera system. It has two 13MP rear cameras on the back with f/2.0 and dual LED flash. The dual-rear camera will let users create ‘bokeh’ style images, where the background gets blurred and the object is in sharp focus. Users can also try and select black or white colours and replace the background mode in their photos, says the company. The front camera is 8MP and this one has LED flash on board.

The battery remains at 3000 mAh which is the same as the Moto G5S, and it has a fingerprint scanner along with gesture recognition feature as well. Moto G5S Plus comes with TurboPower feature, which the company claims gives six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. The fingerprint scanner on Moto G5S Plus can also be used to make payments. One big difference is Moto G5S Plus will be a single-SIM smartphone, while Moto G5S will have a dual-SIM variant as well.

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications and Features

Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 441 ppi. The processor is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one, clocked at 1.4Ghz and this one comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. In the Moto G5S version, Motorola has increased the display size, and the total on-board storage. This phone has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 and there’s a 5MP front camera. In contrast, Moto G5S has a 16MP rear camera.

The other slight change is on the battery side, where Moto G5 has a smaller 2800 mAh removable battery, though it has the Turbo charge feature. The phone runs Android Nougat, and has a fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto G5 Plus comes with a slightly bigger 5.2-inch FHD display, and 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable to 128GB via microSD. The processor is the same, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. There’s also a 3GB RAM variant of this phone, though storage doesn’t increase.

On the camera front, Moto G5 Plus doesn’t have a dual set up like the ‘S’ variant, and features a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, while the front has a 5MP one for selfies. The battery on this phone is 3000 mAh and there’s TurboCharge as well.

Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus price vs Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus price

For now, the company has not announced the India price for the Moto G5S series. There’s no confirmation on when this will come to the Indian market.

In Europe, Moto G5S will cost 249 EUR. which is nearly Rs 19,000 on conversion. The Moto G5S Plus version will be priced 299 EUR, which comes to Rs 22,000 approximately. In India, the Moto G5 is priced at Moto G5 at Rs 11,999, while the Moto G5 Plus starts at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999, though it is retailing at Rs 15,999 on Amazon India. Essentially the key differences are around display, storage, camera and the battery. Motorola has kept the processors as same on the Moto G5S series.

