Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus launched for India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus smartphones have been launched in India at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The devices are Amazon exclusive. Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will go on sale starting tonight at 11.59 pm on Amazon India. For Motorola, its mid-budget devices have been fairly popular in the Indian smartphone market, and the company will widen the portfolio with these new devices.

Launch offers include extra Rs 1,000 off on exchanging an old Motorola smartphone for this, no cost EMI on all credit cards, Moto Sports headphones at Rs 499, 80 per cent off on Amazon Kindle app (up to Rs 300 maximum), and 50GB additional 4G data from Reliance Jio. Meanwhile, Motorola has slashed the price of Moto G5 Plus 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant to Rs 14,999.

Motorola’s G5S series sport an all-metal unibody design and the smartphones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-box. Following the dual camera trend, Moto’s G5S Plus gets two 13MP sensors at the back, where one is a monochrome lens and the other is RGB sensor.

Given the mid-budget pricing, the Moto G5S Plus will compete with the likes of Lenovo K8 Note, Huawei Honor 6X, etc. Other features of the camera include f/2.0 aperture, and dual LED flash. The dual rear cameras in the G5S Plus are capable of taking ‘bokeh’ style photos that keep the subject in focus while blurring the background. Motorola has introduced also introduced a new feature that lets users replace the background in photos with solid colours like white and black. The front camera is 8MP and with LED flash.

Moto G5S Plus features 5.5-inch full HD resolution display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The storage is expandable upto 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G5S Plus is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and the device supports TurboPower feature. The company claims that TurboPower can give six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charging. The fingerprint scanner in the G5S Plus can be used to make payments as well.

Moto G5S features a smaller 5.2-inch full HD display. The processor is an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot.

Moto G5S has a 16MP rear camera on-board with PDAF. There’s a 5MP front camera with LED flash. The battery is the same as the G5S Plus, which is a 3,000mAh one with TurboCharge feature. Both the smartphones come with water-repellent nano coating, though the devices are not water-resistant.

