Moto G5S receives permanent price cut in India; now available at Rs 9999

Motorola has announced a permanent price cut on the Moto G5s in India. Now, the device will be made available in the market for Rs 9999, a price cut of Rs 4000. Available in Fine Gold, Lunar Grey and Oxford Blue colors, Motorola Moto G5s can be purchased at Moto Hubs, Amazon.in, and other retail stores across the country.

Originally launched in August of last year, Moto G5s was priced at Rs 13,999, while the Oxford Blue variant was launched at a price of Rs 14,999. The price cut on the Moto G5S comes at a time when Motorola is expected to launch the new Moto G6 series in the market. In fact, the company has scheduled an event in Sao Paulo on April 19 to witness the launch of the Moto G6 lineup. The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus are expected to get ‘Max Vision’ 18:9 displays, 3D glass back designs, and mid-end specifications.

In case you’re planning to buy the Moto G5s, make sure you go through the specifications and features of the device. The mid-end device sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD support, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

On the camera front, it features a 16MP single lens with PDAF. The front camera is a 5MP one with a wide-angle lens and LED flash. Other features include a gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner. It also gets a water-repellent nano-coating which protects the device from minor splashes.

