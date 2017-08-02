Moto G5S, G5S Plus with improved cameras launched: Price, specifications, and features

Moto G5S and G5S Plus are better than their predecessors with improved cameras, better designs, and bigger displays. Moto G5S and G5S Plus are better than their predecessors with improved cameras, better designs, and bigger displays.

Just months after the arrival of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched two new devices under the G series: Moto G5S and G5S Plus. Both phones are better than their predecessors with improved cameras, better designs, and bigger displays.

Moto G5S is an upgraded version of the regular Moto G5. The new phone has a metal unibody design as opposed to the metal back cover on the Moto G5. It has a water repellent nano-coating Moreover, Moto G5S now has a bigger 3,000mAh non-removable battery as opposed to the 2800mAh (removable) on the Moto G5. Not only the G5S is getting a bigger battery, the display size has been increased. So now the Moto G5S Plus sports a 5.2-inch Ful HD display compared to the 5-inch FHD on the Moto G5. The phone gets a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and runs Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. On the camera front, it features a 16-megapixel single lens with PDAF. The front camera is 5-megapixels with wide-angle lens and LED flash. Other features include a gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner.

Next up is the Moto G5S Plus, which should be seen as a super charged version of the Moto G5 Plus. Like the Moto G5S, the Moto G5S Plus has a metal unibody design and the same water repellent nano-coating. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and the Snapdragon 625 processor inside. Perhaps the biggest change you will notice is the presence of a 13-megapixel dual-rear cameras with f2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The front camera is 8-megapixels with wide-angle lens and LED flash. The display size has been increased to 5.5-inch FHD from 5.2-inch FHD. RAM is 3GB instead of 2GB for the 32GB version (the 64GB model still comes with 4GB RAM). You will getting the same 3000mAh battery as the Moto G5 Plus. The fingerprint scanner now supports a gesture recognition feature.

Motorola says the Moto G5S starts at 249 EUR (or approx Rs 18,875), while the Moto G5S Plus at 299 EUR (or approx Rs 22,667). Only the Moto G5S Plus will be available in the US. There’s no information when Motorola plans to release the Moto G5S and G5S Plus in India. Meanwhile, Lenovo might launch the K8 Note in India on August 9. The company has recently started sending press invites for the same.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd